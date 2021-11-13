Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average of $366.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.