NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of NexGen Energy worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

