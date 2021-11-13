NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0016 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $72,729.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,195,814,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,155,582,444 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

