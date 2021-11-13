NextNav (NN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $9.12 on Friday. NextNav has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get NextNav alerts:

NN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.