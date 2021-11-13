NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Up 6.8%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 44,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

