NFTb (NFTB) Reaches Market Cap of $51.03 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $51.03 million and $3.34 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.