NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.53 Million

Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $470.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $476.60 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,431. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

