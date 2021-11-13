NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NIO seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. The rising demand for ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. Upbeat guidance for Q4’21 revenues sparks optimism. State backing, NIO's strategic partnership with Mobileye and the battery swap technology are expected to be key growth drivers. Balance sheet strength is another positive. On a discouraging note, NIO has not been able to turn a profit yet. Tough competition, and soaring R&D and SG&A costs are other headwinds. High capex requirements are likely to put pressure on cash flows. Further, global supply chain disruptions, high commodity costs and the firm's stretched valuations also raise red flags. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. NIO has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

