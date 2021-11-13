Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 292,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,043. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $643.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.44.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nkarta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

