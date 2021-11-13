Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €50.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €44.91 ($52.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.