North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,872.55

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,872.55 ($63.66) and traded as low as GBX 4,870 ($63.63). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,870 ($63.63), with a volume of 2,061 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,872.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,629.27. The stock has a market cap of £677.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

