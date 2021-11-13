Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $36.76 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.