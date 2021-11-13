Northern Trust Corp Purchases 353,262 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

