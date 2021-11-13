Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,802 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

