Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,352 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Cowen worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cowen by 32.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cowen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cowen by 56.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.