Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

