Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.