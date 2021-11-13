Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,904 shares of company stock valued at $123,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.57 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

