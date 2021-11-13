NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

