Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $133.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

