Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Novanta were worth $150,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

