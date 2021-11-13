Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 524,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

