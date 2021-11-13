Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
