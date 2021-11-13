Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.