Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 92,869 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,234.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $372,403.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,239 shares of company stock worth $2,043,317. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

