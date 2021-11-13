Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of World Fuel Services worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE INT opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.