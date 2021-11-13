Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,872 shares of company stock worth $1,742,573. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

