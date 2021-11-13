Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

