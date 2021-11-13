Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.61 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

