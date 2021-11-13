Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.47.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

