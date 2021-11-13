Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,393 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

