Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,769 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

