NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

