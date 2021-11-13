Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NVVE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvve during the second quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

