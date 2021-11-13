NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

