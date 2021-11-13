NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

