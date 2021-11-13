Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSH. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

