Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.56

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.56 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 1383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

