OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

OGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.