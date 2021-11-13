Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

