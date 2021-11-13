OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 744,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

