ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

ONTF opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

