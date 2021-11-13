Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 343,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,215. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

