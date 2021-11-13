Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ONCR opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

