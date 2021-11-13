One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Earnings Results

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,569. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350 over the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

