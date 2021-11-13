OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of OneMain worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in OneMain by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 7,908.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 464,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 458,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

