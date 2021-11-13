OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONEW stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

