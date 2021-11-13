Ontology Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $948.46 million and $114.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00147320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00505372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00078347 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.