Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EVAX opened at $6.20 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

