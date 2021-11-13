Oppenheimer Comments on Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE CTOS opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

