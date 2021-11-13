Oppenheimer Cuts Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target to $40.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.